Michael Jordan gifts $10 million for 2 new medical clinics in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Michael Jordan gifted $10 million to help two medical clinics in North Carolina.The basketball legend partnered with Novant Health to use the money to open two new medical clinics in New Hanover County.Jordan previously did something similar with Novant Health to open clinics in Charlotte. The clinics provide primary care with a focus on services for those who are uninsured or underinsured.The clinics planned for New Hanover County will open in early 2022."I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown," Michael Jordan said. "Everyone should have access to quality health care, no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart and it's truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life."In addition to providing services for thousands of people, the new Charlotte clinics have already vaccinated nearly 1,000 people."This pandemic has exacerbated health equity gaps across our state, making our efforts to close them even more emergent. We look forward to standing these clinics up as quickly as possible to ensure all members of the community have access to necessary medical care" said Carl Armato, president and CEO of Novant Health. "We are so appreciative of Michael's unwavering commitment to help us bring affordable care to our communities that need it most. It's not only an investment in us as a partner, but it's an investment in each and every person that our clinics can reach."