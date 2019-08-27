Health & Fitness

NC Attorney General Josh Stein announces lawsuit against 8 more vape companies

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Tuesday that he was will be filing lawsuits against eight e-cigarette companies.

The lawsuits will be filed against the following companies: Beard Vape, Direct eLiquid, Electric Lotus, Electric Tobacconist, Eonsmoke, Juice Man, Tinted Brew, and VapeCo.

Stein's office became the first state to sue Juul, the leading e-cigarette manufacturer, back in May. The lawsuit alleges Juul markets and sells its products to young people and misrepresents the danger of nicotine in its products.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is aware of nearly 200 cases of severe lung disease that could be caused by vaping--three of those cases happened in North Carolina.

SEE ALSO: E-Cigarette use among NC high schoolers has increased by more than 800 percent, study says

In addition, vaping may now be linked to its first death after doctors in Illinois announced a death from severe lung illness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessraleighe cigarettesvapinglawsuit
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 injured in 4 different shootings Monday in Durham
Teen battles cancer alone at Duke Hospital; mother denied US access
Tropical Storm Dorian expected to hit Florida
Police seek new clues in fatal 2008 Durham drive-by
Mall theft suspect found hiding in ceiling with over $7,000
Company creates breath detector for pot, alcohol
Taylor Swift gets political during VMAs
Show More
Blue Bell releases new Salted Caramel Cookie flavor
High school volleyball team's bus crashes in NC mountains
Durham high school offers trade skills to students
2 children killed in Dayton, Ohio crash involving stolen police car
Mother of 7 died after shielding child from shooting: family
More TOP STORIES News