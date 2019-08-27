NC Attorney General Josh Stein announces lawsuit against 8 more vape companies

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced Tuesday that he was will be filing lawsuits against eight e-cigarette companies.
The lawsuits will be filed against the following companies: Beard Vape, Direct eLiquid, Electric Lotus, Electric Tobacconist, Eonsmoke, Juice Man, Tinted Brew, and VapeCo.
Stein's office became the first state to sue Juul, the leading e-cigarette manufacturer, back in May. The lawsuit alleges Juul markets and sells its products to young people and misrepresents the danger of nicotine in its products.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is aware of nearly 200 cases of severe lung disease that could be caused by vaping--three of those cases happened in North Carolina.
In addition, vaping may now be linked to its first death after doctors in Illinois announced a death from severe lung illness.
