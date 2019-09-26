Health & Fitness

North Carolina's first vaping-related death reported in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time, a person in North Carolina has died from vaping.

Cone Health, a hospital in Greensboro, confirms a patient died Wednesday after coming in with vaping-related problems.

That patient was the eighth vaping-related patient admitted to the hospital since August.

SEE ALSO: 'It can be deadly:' WakeMed sees 8 cases of vaping-related illnesses

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported new statistics Thursday showing 40 vaping-related incidents so far this year.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory at the end of August about the increase in vaping-related health concerns.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessgreensborohealthvaping
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville officer fired; allegedly sent unseemly messages to rape victims
Drought conditions expand across most of North Carolina
First look inside Raleigh's new Wegmans store
Day 2: Cary man on trial for killing girlfriend, mother in 2015
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Report: Uber allowed drivers accused of crimes to keep working
Wake Co. mom under investigation after video shows baby in hot car
Show More
Teen dies after fight with classmates at middle school
FedEx, NYPD impersonators tie up, rob Brooklyn family, police say
Fayetteville wheelchair athlete raises money to buy new wheelchair
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Thursday, Sept. 26
Meet Melisandre, Duke Lemur Center's newest baby aye-aye
More TOP STORIES News