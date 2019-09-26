North Carolina's first vaping-related death reported in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time, a person in North Carolina has died from vaping.
Cone Health, a hospital in Greensboro, confirms a patient died Wednesday after coming in with vaping-related problems.
That patient was the eighth vaping-related patient admitted to the hospital since August.
North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported new statistics Thursday showing 40 vaping-related incidents so far this year.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory at the end of August about the increase in vaping-related health concerns.
