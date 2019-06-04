Health & Fitness

Philly ranked number 1 in 'most bed bug-infested cities' list

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia now holds the dubious distinction as having the worst bed bug problem in the country, according to Terminix.

That's based on the number of service calls conducted in 2018.

But, Terminix said bed bugs are not only problems at home, but they are also a serious pest during summer travel.

The company said don't just check hotel room mattresses and sheets for the apple seed-sized bugs, also look for cream-colored nymphs and small translucent eggs.

They recommend hanging all clothing, not using the furniture drawers, storing suitcases on a luggage rack and immediately washing clothes in hot water when you get home.
