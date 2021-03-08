Health & Fitness

Q&A: How do providers decide which vaccine a patient is given?

Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirus
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 12% of US adults have been vaccinated
Wegmans planned for Fenton in Cary no longer happening
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
Despite promises, residents weary of Raleigh solving housing crisis
Dentists can now administer COVID-19 vaccines in North Carolina
William Peace women's basketball forfeits title in show of unity
Family reacts to video of teen handcuffed by police
Show More
3rd stimulus check updates: What's next for COVID relief bill
Race, title and anguish: Meghan and Harry explain royal rift
Jury selection on pause for ex-cop charged in Floyd's death
College student dies from fraternity hazing, attorney says
12-year-old helps hundreds of seniors get COVID-19 vaccine
More TOP STORIES News