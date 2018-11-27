EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4681647" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Caring for loved ones during the holidays

In this segment of Caregivers Corner, Kaylee and Nicole answer questions and offer advice to those who feel responsible for loved ones who are lonely or are difficult during care.The three questions they will answer are:"How can people handle situations where they feel a sense of responsibility for a loved one's loneliness at the end of life?""As an evacuee from the hurricane that couldn't take my dad home, how do you transition with a dementia patient who doesn't understand displacement? This has been the hardest for me to grab and hold. Trying to move forward while no one cares nor helps.""I had a major blow-out with my mom Thursday night ... don't think she appreciates much of anything I do for her. How can she start that healing conversation?"