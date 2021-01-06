Register for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive

January is National Blood Donor Month and thousands of people in North Carolina are in need of lifesaving care directly related to blood donations.
To aid those in need, ABC11 is partnering with the American Red Cross for the ABC11 Together Blood Drive on Jan. 13. From 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. you can register to donate at either the Crabtree Marriott in Raleigh or the Woodpeckers Stadium VIP Lounge in Fayetteville.
There is an urgent need. In just over a span of three months last year, the Red Cross experienced a cancellation loss of nearly 37,000 blood drives due to COVID-19 closings. Add to the fact that every 2 seconds someone needs a blood transfusion due to an accident, illness, or injury and the need is evident.
We are encouraging all eligible and healthy individuals to make an appointment. Presenting donors will receive a Red Cross t-shirt and a $10 Papa John's gift card while supplies last. And thanks to the partnership between the Red Cross and NFL, donors will be automatically entered to win a getaway to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles!
Thousands of people are counting on you to help. Each donation site will take added precautions to ensure that the process is safe for all involved. Face masks are required. Donor and staff temperature checks will be administered before entering. Beds will be spaced at least 6ft apart and all stations will be routinely cleaned between donations. Extra guests will not be allowed unless donating.
Additionally, all donations are being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies could provide convalescent plasma for critically ill coronavirus patients. To learn more about this process go to redcrossblood.org.
Please register today. The Red Cross recently implemented donor eligibility changes announced by the FDA. If you have questions about your eligibility status click here or call the Red Cross Donor and Client Support Center at 1-866-236-3276.
