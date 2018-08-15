Relaxation Day: Places to relax around the Triangle

Taking time to intentionally slow down and rejuvenate can be difficult, but is 100 percent necessary to live a well and balanced life. And we're in luck because there are plenty of fitness and yoga studios in Raleigh that can help us with this!
Check out the below classes that will help you find some yin to your yang:
Restorative Yoga at Blue Lotus
Thursday (8/16) at 5:30 p.m.
New to Blue Lotus? They are offering 3 classes for $30!
Restorative Yoga is a great antidote to the stresses of a busy life and a wonderful balance for more active practices, this class will take you through a sequence of restful postures, in which you are supported by props and encouraged to find comfort and ease in your body. These restorative poses, accompanied by simple breathing techniques and gentle stretches, serve to soothe the nervous system and promote relaxation and deep healing on all levels. Restorative Yoga is accessible for everyone, regardless of experience or level of fitness.
Restorative Yoga in Celebration of National Relaxation Day at Evolve Movement
Wednesday (8/15) 12-1:30 p.m.
By donation-only, all proceeds going to the local non-profit A Place at the Table
Join Julee Snyder, E-RYT500, LMBT#5044, for this special class just for National Relaxation Day!
You will use gentle yoga postures, calming movements, and supportive props to release stress, unwind the body and quiet the mind. Drawing from EmbodiYoga's inner-oriented cues, this nurturing practice emphasizes compassion, self-knowledge and acceptance. This class ends with a guided Yoga Nidra accompanied by cooling lavender towels. No previous yoga experience necessary.
Not ready to commit to a full hour of relaxation? Work your way towards balance with these classes:
Flywheel Sports
Wine Down Wednesday with Becca Schutt
Wednesday (8/15) at 5:30 p.m.
New to Flywheel Sports? Use the code FLY-REBECCA-L
Join Becca Schutt for a Method indoor cycling class and enjoy a glass of vino afterward with the cool people around you.
Fly and Stretch with Leanna Feeney
Friday (8/17) at 9:45 a.m.
Ride with Leanna and then be guided through a nice stretch that will leave you leaving restored and ready for the weekend!
Hustle and Flow at Heat
Friday (8/17) at 7 a.m. and 12 p.m.
New to Heat? They are offering 2 weeks unlimited for $25!
It turns out that you can have it all. This class offers a blend of our signature HEAT class and yoga for a well-rounded and comprehensive workout that will make the most of your time. The class starts with a series of challenging exercises that will improve strength and stamina and finishes with a yoga flow and meditation. You will leave feeling stronger and more mobile, as well as, relaxed and rejuvenated, all after just one session.
No time this week for a class? Check out this breathing technique to help you relax in 5 minutes.
Looking for more ways to get involved in an active community? Join the Raleigh Group Fitness e-mail list for upcoming fitness events!
Written by Brittany Guerin, Co-Founder of Raleigh Group Fitness and a Movement and Wellness Coach in Raleigh, NC. Guerin is an ABC11 Influencer.