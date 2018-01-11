Videos and pictures have surfaced online of teenagers intentionally putting the pods in their mouth.
The pods have also been featured in several food-themed memes that are circulating online.
forget pineapple, in 2018 we putting tide pods on pizza pic.twitter.com/CM1PIOn64I— memes (@memeproviderz) December 31, 2017
The detergent already comes in a child-resistant packaging to keep young children from swallowing them.
Y’all ever just get the urge to eat a tide pod? pic.twitter.com/9vy49VdG7U— moni 🧝🏻♀️ (@unIatched) December 31, 2017
Doctors warn that burns can result from putting the pods in your mouth.