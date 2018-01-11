VIRAL

Concerns over new viral challenge involving laundry detergent pods

Doctors say you should be concerned about a new viral challenge involving laundry detergent pods

Doctors say you should be concerned about a new viral challenge involving laundry detergent pods.

Videos and pictures have surfaced online of teenagers intentionally putting the pods in their mouth.

The pods have also been featured in several food-themed memes that are circulating online.



The detergent already comes in a child-resistant packaging to keep young children from swallowing them.


Doctors warn that burns can result from putting the pods in your mouth.
