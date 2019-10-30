heart attack

Naps once or twice week may lower your heart attack risk, study says

A Swiss study suggests as few as one or two naps per week could lower your chance of having a heart attack or stroke due to heart disease.

But don't schedule daily naps just yet.

The research also showed people who napped more than three times a week had a greater risk of heart attack.

The risk climbed even higher for those who napped everyday.

Researchers tracked 3,462 people between the ages of 35 and 75 for just over five years.

Their results found that those who napped occasionally, once or twice a week, were 48 percent less likely to suffer a heart attack, stroke or heart failure than those who did not nap at all.

The study could not prove whether a long or short nap is better for your heart.
