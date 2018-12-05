HEALTH & FITNESS

Too much sleep may lead to increased health risks, study finds

EMBED </>More Videos

Too much sleep may seem like an enviable problem to have, but researchers say it may not be good for you.

John Clark
Too much sleep may seem like an enviable problem to have, but researchers say it may not be good for you.

According to a global study published in the European Heart Journal, sleeping longer than the recommended six to eight hours a night for adults is associated with an increased risk of death and cardiovascular diseases.

The researchers looked at data from 21 countries across seven regions. They found people who slept more than the recommended upper limit of eight hours increased their risk of major cardiovascular events like stroke or heart failure, as well as their risk of death by up to 41 percent.

The researchers said, however, that another reason for this may be that people have underlying conditions that cause them to sleep longer, and that in turn could raise their health risks.

And something else to consider before you decide to cut back on your zzz's: getting too little sleep may also increase your health troubles. The research team found people sleeping less than six hours a night were shown to have a 9 percent increased health risk compared to those who got the recommended six to eight hours per night, but the team didn't find that to be statistically significant.

Bottom line: six to eight hours of slumber per day seems optimal for adults.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsleephealth
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Cape Fear Valley gifted with thousands of opiod disposal kits
SPONSORED: UnitedHealthcare Weekend Spotlight 12-01-18
Yoga, cardio and Krav Maga: here are Raleigh's top 5 fitness spots
Terminally ill 14-year-old wants to fill his home with Christmas cards
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Big Weather says wintry mix possible in Triangle this weekend
NCSU to name basketball arena in honor of Jimmy V
PETA encourages people to stop using 'anti-animal language'
Raleigh Police seek suspect in home invasion, rape of 49-year-old woman
Marines say 'Trees for Troops' at Camp Lejeune was a big success
4 ways to spot a GoFundMe scam
LIVE: World bids farewell to President George HW Bush today
Man says he will prove he didn't kill Michael Jordan's father
Show More
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
Baby's ashes stolen during burglary at Texas home
Mueller calls Michael Flynn's cooperation 'substantial,' recommends no jail time
Fayetteville group aims to tackle violence through community involvement
Search Warrants: 8 NC State students receive threatening emails
More News