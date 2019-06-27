lawsuit

Woman claims Macy's employee left permanent 'X' on her face after makeup consultation

HOUSTON, Texas -- A woman is suing Macy's after she said an employee left a permanent "X" on her face during a makeup consultation.

In a lawsuit filed Tuesday, Judy Pleunik, of Ohio, states she visited the makeup counter at Macy's inside Baybrook Mall, in Friendswood, Texas, for a beauty consultation in February 2018.

The court filing alleged during the consultation, an employee at the makeup counter drew an "X" on her left cheek.

To this day, Pleunik said the discoloration remains on her skin.

"I want to figure out how to get this off my face," said Pleunik. "It's extremely frustrating because every day when I see people, they're like 'Why do you have an X on your face?' I put makeup on, but it bleeds right through it. It's bizarre to me."

Pleunik's lawyer, Melissa Ephron, said a dermatologist recommended a biopsy to figure out what was applied to her skin.

Ephron is also demanding answers from the department store.

"I'm hoping for Macy's to be accountable for what happened to Judy," said Ephron. "This is a horrible situation. She's terribly embarrassed by it."

KTRK spoke with the employee mentioned in the court filing Wednesday.

She said she doesn't remember the "X" being there when she met with Pleunik and referred all questions to Macy's.

Macy's sent Eyewitness News the following statement:

"We are committed to ensuring that all our customers and colleagues are treated with respect and dignity. As a company, we are unable to comment or provide any additional information on ongoing investigations."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonmakeup barsmacy'slawsuit
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Ex-USC gynecologist arrested amid sex assault investigation
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
NC farmers say Roundup weed killer gave them cancer
Cook Co. State's Attorney's Office releases documents in Jussie Smollett case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman accused of using 18-inch sword to rob Cary dry cleaner of $150
21-year-old woman dies after being bitten by shark in Bahamas
Teen, 10-year-old try to rob 3 at knife-point on NC State campus
Holly Springs teen collecting eye patches for kids with cataracts
Target bringing back teacher discount on supplies, clothing
Man killed in overnight shooting in Fayetteville
'Heartbreaking:' Fire damages Raleigh youth center
Show More
World War II veteran, 104, receives high school diploma
'Undocumented and proud:' Immigrants push back in Raleigh against NC bills
Worker dies from electrocution at Raleigh elementary school
Trip to car wash left Hillsborough man with $600 in damage
What are those blobs washing ashore on the OBX? Hint: Not jellyfish
More TOP STORIES News