Excessive heat warning in effect with feels like temps expected to reach 110 degrees

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An excessive heat warning is in effect for the Triangle and surrounding areas Thursday, as the feels like temperatures could rise above 110 degrees.In addition to the dangerous heat, severe weather could also pop up later Thursday. The entire ABC11 viewing area is under a level 2 severe weather risk.Like Wednesday, the storms will not blanket everybody in the region. However, the storms that do form could include heavy rainfall and damaging winds.The chance for storms increases to around 50 percent around 4 or 5 p.m. The likelihood for storms is highest shortly after supper, decreasing steadily after midnight.This weather pattern of heat and storms continues for the next couple days--although high temperatures will steadily decrease through the weekend.From Thursday through Saturday, areas in central North Carolina could see approximately 2-3 inches of rain.Mid next week you can expect temperatures to rise back into the mid 90s.