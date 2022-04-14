Travel

Heights House in Raleigh named one of top 100 new hotels in the world

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Raleigh hotel has been named as one of the 100 best new hotels in the world.

Travel and Leisure Magazine's It List 2022 looked at newly built hotels and major renovations to pick some perfect vacation spots for travelers.

The Heights House Hotel in the Boylan Heights neighborhood made the list!

Sarah and Jeff Shepherd bought and remodeled Montfort Hall, which was one of the few mansions in Raleigh dating all the way back to before the Civil War. The house was built in 1858 for William Montfort Boylan and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Now the home has nine guest rooms with 15-foot ceilings and 10 fireplaces. Rooms start at $225 per night. Click here for more details.
