Pilot shut off wrong engine ahead of fatal 2017 Duke Life Flight helicopter crash, NTSB finds

BELVIDERE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Equipment failures likely caused the pilot to shut down the wrong engine shortly before a fatal helicopter crash in North Carolina in 2017.

The crash happened September 8, 2017 in Perquimans County near Belvidere. The helicopter belonged to Duke Health. It was transporting two staff nurses and a patient to Duke Medical Center from Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

The nurses, patient and helicopter pilot all died in the crash.

The national Transportation Safety Board determined that the accident happened after a failure in the rear bearing of the helicopter's number 2 engine.

That rear bearing failure caused "unexpected and confusing cockpit indications," according to the NTSB report. The pilot then shutdown the number 1 engine, which caused engine number 2 to degrade quickly and ultimately lose power entirely.

READ THE FULL REPORT BELOW


The NTSB said that the complete loss of engine power happened at a time and place that made it impossible for the pilot to safely make an emergency landing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nchelicopter crashduke university
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in Raleigh double homicide
LATEST: Wake County sends 4,000 vaccine doses to other providers
Stimulus check updates: Senate nears relief bill votes after half-day GOP delay
Families plead for restrictions to be loosened in NC nursing homes
Ginger Zee joins the First Alert Team for Severe Weather townhall
Pope arrives in Iraq to rally Christians despite pandemic
'Golden Mummies of Egypt' exhibit opens at NC Museum of Art
Show More
FBI arrests Trump appointee Federico Klein in connection with Capitol riot
'WandaVision,' a sitcom sendup, was a pandemic parable, too
Canes fans bring the excitement in return to in-person games at PNC Arena
Durham couple charged for COVID test: How to avoid it happening to you
Homicide investigation raises fear in Jacksonville's LGBTQ community
More TOP STORIES News