Help for small business owners in CARES Act

The CARES Act is intended to assist business owners with whatever needs they have right now.

Businesses have been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. To assist business owners, the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has just been passed by Congress. When the act goes into effect, several programs and initiatives will be available for small businesses, as well as certain non-profits and other employers.

Programs include paycheck protection loans, small business debt relief, economic injury disaster loans, emergency economic injury grants, small business counseling, small business contracting, and small business tax provisions.

For the status of each of these programs, please stay in contact with your local Small Business Administration (SBA) District Office.

If you're not sure where to start, the following questions might help point you in the right direction.

Do you need:

