NC nonprofit raises $27,000 to help dogs in Ukraine

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There's a big relief effort underway in North Carolina to help send money for dogs in Ukraine.

The Reidsville-based nonprofit Fine Whines and Lickers, which rescues dogs, set up a fund to help.

Its founder, Galyna Karpenski, is from Ukraine.

So far, they've raised $27,000 to allow volunteers to buy dog food, carriers and even diapers.

Chapel Hill dog trainer Ezra Farber wanted to help so much and didn't know what to do.

He found the nonprofit and ended up donating a month's worth of his salary.

"It wasn't a total loss because I got a number of clients through this," said Ezra, chuckling.

You can also contribute to the relief effort in Raleigh.

On Friday there's a Latin dance social from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Umami Asian Bistro on Hillsborough Street.

All the funds will go to the nonprofit.

"Nobody is covering much about the animals," said Veronika Solodar, a volunteer from Wake County. "They're suffering tremendously. We've seen a lot of pictures where Ukrainians managed to evacuate with their pets."

As for what Farber is doing, Anastasia Borysova, another volunteer, said "it's amazing, and I think he's a great example for us all."
