HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a shooting at a Henderson home left one person dead and two others injured on Sunday night.
The Henderson Police Department said officers were dispatched to the shooting on the 400 block of Rowland Street just before 8:30 p.m.
On arrival, officers said they found an unarmed victim dead from a gunshot wound. Two others were suffering from what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The shooting victims have not been identified at this time.
Police said they are currently investigating a third person as of Sunday night. Investigators have since deemed the shooting a "domestic-related incident."
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
One dead, two injured in shooting at Henderson home
SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News