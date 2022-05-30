Shootout at Henderson gas station caught on video

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A shootout at a Vance County gas station in broad daylight was captured on video.An ABC11 viewer took the video of the incident, which happened Saturday at the BP Station right off Interstate 85 on Andrews Avenue in Henderson.Mayor Eddie Ellington told ABC11 that the shootout happened about 4:15 p.m.Several people were involved and one car drove off while people in a white car ran away and eventually returned.One of the bullets shattered the glass on the door and a man fell through it.Ellington said one person involved in the shootout was shot in the foot.He also said the police department is investigating and serving arrest warrants on those involved.