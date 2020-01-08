Hibernian Pub holding fundraiser for firefighters battling Australia wildfires

RALEIGH -- The Hibernian Pub in Raleigh is holding a fundraiser to help firefighters battling wildfires in Australia.
You can help! On Thursday, Jan. 16, 10 percent of all sales at the pub will be donated to firefighters' efforts. The pub is at 311 Glenwood Avenue.
SEE ALSO : 24 charged with deliberately setting fires in Austalia
The wildfires have burned millions of acres, killing at least 25. Thousands of firefighters from all over the world are battling the blaze.
