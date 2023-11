A man was shot in the back in Hillsborough on Thanksgiving.

1 man shot in the back on Spruce Street, Hillsborough police say

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot in the back in Hillsborough on Thanksgiving.

According to Hillsborough Police Department, the shooting happened before 7 p.m. on Spruce Street.

The victim went to UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus and admitted himself.

Officials did not release any details about a possible suspect, but they did say they did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the public.