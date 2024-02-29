DPS teacher raises money to help fund student trip to Washington DC

DURHAM, N.C. -- Jahara Davis, the Durham Public Schools teacher of the year, is on a mission to celebrate the achievements of her students-with a trip to Washington DC.

Davis, who is an English teacher at Hillside High School, started a GoFundMe.

The goal is to raise nearly $30,000 still needed for the trip. The money will be used to pay for hotel accommodations, a charter bus and food.

The money will also help purchase tickets for a Washington Wizards basketball game and to see the Washington Monument.

Davis said the trip would be a memorable experience for the students.

"To have this as a transitional event in our lives, to build ourselves up and to know that our high school career is ending," Aya Jackson, a senior at Hillside, said, "we have made something so beautiful in this time. And it's worth celebrating, and it's worth coming together."

The students will also visit the National Mall and African American Museum.