Our America: Todos Unidos | Resources, organizations supporting Hispanic community in Raleigh-Durham

Local resources

National resources

Housing

Women

Immigrant Services/Resources

Employment

Domestic Abuse

Education

Advocacy/Civil Rights

Health

Mental Health

Family Services

Culture

Voting/Civic Leadership

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Here are organizations that are working to support the Hispanic, Latino and Latinx communities in our area and throughout the nation.El Pueblo is a nonprofit organization based in Raleigh, NC, specializing in leadership development for both youth and adults among Wake County's growing Latinx community.(locations in Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill)El Centro Hispano is a Latino nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the community, building bridges and advocating for equityand inclusion for Hispanics/Latinos in the Triangle Area of North Carolina.Dedicated to the promotion, education, and service of Hispanic business, entrepreneurs, and businesses employing Hispanics and business reaching out to Hispanic markets.Centro para Familias Hispanas, a program of Catholic Charities, empowers Hispanic families as they overcome barriers by providing direct services and connections to community resources.The mission of the North Carolina Society of Hispanic Professionals is topromote the education of Hispanic students. The NCSHP has made a major commitment tobuild its infrastructure to meet the demands of our growing Hispanic communitywith respect to its dedicated mission. Supports Hispanic students in their academic pursuits and empowers them to achieve their dreamsThe NC Congress of Latino Organizations is a dynamic statewide, nonpartisan, broad-based network made of grassroots Latino organizations (congregations, community centers, associations, and labor unions), whose mission is to empower Latino immigrants throughout North Carolina, and to help their institutions become more relevant and effective. We strive to develop a unified voice, become a vehicle for collective action, defend our rights, and improve the socio-economic conditions of Latinos in North Carolina. NCCLO achieves its mission through the provision of organizing technical assistance, non-partisan civic engagement, leadership development, and collective action.