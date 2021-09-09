Todos Unidos

Our America: Todos Unidos | Resources, organizations supporting Hispanic community in Raleigh-Durham

Our America: Todos Unidos | Watch the official trailer

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- This Hispanic Heritage Month, join ABC11 as we celebrate Hispanic and Latino culture and tradition while examining social and cultural challenges unique to their community. "Our America: Todos Unidos" premieres Wednesday, Sept. 15, on ABC Owned Television Station streaming apps and on Hulu.

Here are organizations that are working to support the Hispanic, Latino and Latinx communities in our area and throughout the nation.

Local resources



El Pueblo, Inc.

El Pueblo is a nonprofit organization based in Raleigh, NC, specializing in leadership development for both youth and adults among Wake County's growing Latinx community.

El Centro Hispano (locations in Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill)

El Centro Hispano is a Latino nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the community, building bridges and advocating for equityand inclusion for Hispanics/Latinos in the Triangle Area of North Carolina.

NC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Dedicated to the promotion, education, and service of Hispanic business, entrepreneurs, and businesses employing Hispanics and business reaching out to Hispanic markets.

The Hispanic Family Center

Centro para Familias Hispanas, a program of Catholic Charities, empowers Hispanic families as they overcome barriers by providing direct services and connections to community resources.

NC Society of Hispanic Professionals

The mission of the North Carolina Society of Hispanic Professionals is topromote the education of Hispanic students. The NCSHP has made a major commitment tobuild its infrastructure to meet the demands of our growing Hispanic communitywith respect to its dedicated mission. Supports Hispanic students in their academic pursuits and empowers them to achieve their dreams

North Carolina Congress of Latino Organizations

The NC Congress of Latino Organizations is a dynamic statewide, nonpartisan, broad-based network made of grassroots Latino organizations (congregations, community centers, associations, and labor unions), whose mission is to empower Latino immigrants throughout North Carolina, and to help their institutions become more relevant and effective. We strive to develop a unified voice, become a vehicle for collective action, defend our rights, and improve the socio-economic conditions of Latinos in North Carolina. NCCLO achieves its mission through the provision of organizing technical assistance, non-partisan civic engagement, leadership development, and collective action.

National resources



Housing




Women





Immigrant Services/Resources




Employment




Domestic Abuse





Education





Advocacy/Civil Rights





Health




Mental Health





Family Services





Culture





Voting/Civic Leadership



