Society

Wilson County sisters want school district to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wilson sisters want schools to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month

WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Herrera sisters are the daughters of Mexican immigrants who raised them to be proud of their heritage. They say the very school district that taught them as students doesn't quite recognize that legacy and they want it to.

"I felt like I had to assimilate and erase so much of my uniqueness in order to fit in and have a smooth sailing high school experience," said Wilson resident Flor Herrera-Picasso.

Come get a taste of Havana with Casa Cubana
She called her time as a student in Wilson County schools confusing, as she had to develop survival skills of not speaking Spanish or wearing clothes that represented her heritage. She has been uncomfortable celebrating who she is until now.

"Even now I'm still discovering who I am and what my identity means to me. I think the youth of today shouldn't have to wait until they are 30 years old to learn about their heritage and to celebrate that," she said.

Data from the Census shows in 2010, Latinos made up 9.5 percent of Wilson County. Ten years later in 2020, Latinos make up 11.5 percent of the population -- which is an increase of 1300 people.

From a seed: La Semilla helps North Carolina's Latino community during COVID pandemic

She and her sister Elizabeth sent a letter to Wilson County school district asking it to affirm and demonstrate its commitment to celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. They even requested more staffers are hired to reflect the Latino community.

Congressman G. K. Butterflied sent a letter of support.

The children of immigrants have encountered micro aggressions their entire childhood because others didn't understand their culture.
"I was embarrassed because we were such a big family. Normally there are two kids per family. Every year I'd have teachers or students asking, 'oh, is your mom pregnant again? Oh, you're having another sibling,'" said Elizabeth Picasso.

Thirteen days into Hispanic Heritage Month, the school district released the following statement:

National Hispanic Heritage Month is a time to recognize the Hispanic history and culture, as well as the incredible achievements and contributions of Hispanics not only across the nation, but also in our schools. Teachers across the district are planning activities to recognize and celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month. We will be sharing many of these activities on our Wilson County Schools social media channels.

Episcopal Farmworker Ministry aims to serve workers, immigrant families

While the Herrera sisters say they haven't heard anything from the school district, they're hopeful. They have launched a nonprofit to improve access to college for Latinx youth.

"It's way to ferment positive ethnic identity, to create self-esteem in Latinx youth and celebrate our identity," said Herrera.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywilsonlatin heritage monthlatino heritage monthmexicanhispanic heritagehispanic
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fort Bragg officer faces court-martial in murders of two toddlers
LATEST: Masks required for ages 2 & up at Canes home games
R. Kelly found guilty on all counts in sex trafficking trial in NYC
'I believe in it:' Many in central NC sign up for booster shot
Last week's homicides in Cumberland County still under investigation
Dreamville Fest announces dates; will require vaccine or negative test
Show More
Fidelity bringing another 1,500 new jobs to Research Triangle Park
Costco in Garner hiring ahead of grand opening
Unconditional release approved for Ronald Reagan's shooter
Boy refuses to take off mask in adorable school photo
Pfizer to ask for approval of COVID vaccine for kids in matter of days
More TOP STORIES News