Hit and run driver in white box truck kills Fayetteville pedestrian

The search is on for a hit and run driver in a white box truck who plowed into two pedestrians on Bragg Blvd.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The search is on for a hit and run driver in a white box truck who plowed into two pedestrians on Bragg Blvd.

The crash killed one person and sent the second to the hospital early Monday morning.

Keith Jackson, 31, was pronounced dead at the scene and Donna Jackson, 42, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to Fayetteville Police.

Police are searching for a white box truck with no visible markings.

The truck left the right side of the 3200 block of Bragg Blvd. at about 11:30 a.m., struck both pedestrians and then left the scene, according to police.

Police would like anyone with dash cam video, surveillance video or eyewitness accounts to contact them.
