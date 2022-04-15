Sanford woman charged after pedestrian killed on I-540 in hit-and-run

@NCSHP is asking for the public's assistance to solve a fatal hit & run collision. pic.twitter.com/usI50aopqH — NC Highway Patrol (@NCSHP) April 15, 2022

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County woman has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run.It happened Thursday morning on I-540 near the exit for US-1 South. near Apex.An investigation determined that someone hit a pedestrian in the area and kept driving. That pedestrian died from their injuries.Investigators were looking for a 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala with damage to the front passenger and passenger side mirror.On Friday evening, the Highway Patrol told ABC11 that Randi Leah Sheets, 39, of Sanford, was charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in connection with the death investigation.A Highway Patrol spokesman said Sheets called authorities Friday morning to claim responsibility for the collision after seeing news reports about the case,She was placed under a $50,000 secured bond.The identity of the victim who died in this hit-and-run has not been released.