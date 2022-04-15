Traffic

Sanford woman charged after pedestrian killed on I-540 in hit-and-run

EMBED <>More Videos

Sanford woman charged after pedestrian killed on I-540 in hit-and-run

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Lee County woman has been charged in connection with a deadly hit-and-run.

It happened Thursday morning on I-540 near the exit for US-1 South. near Apex.

An investigation determined that someone hit a pedestrian in the area and kept driving. That pedestrian died from their injuries.



Investigators were looking for a 2006-2013 Chevrolet Impala with damage to the front passenger and passenger side mirror.

On Friday evening, the Highway Patrol told ABC11 that Randi Leah Sheets, 39, of Sanford, was charged with felony hit and run and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in connection with the death investigation.

A Highway Patrol spokesman said Sheets called authorities Friday morning to claim responsibility for the collision after seeing news reports about the case,

She was placed under a $50,000 secured bond.

The identity of the victim who died in this hit-and-run has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficapexwake countysanfordlee countycar crashhit and runarrestpedestrian killedfatal crash
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Durham apartment complex
South Carolina inmate picks firing squad over electric chair
In-person religious services, celebrations return for holiday weekend
Wake ride program leaves some medical patients waiting for hours
Fayetteville Girl Scouts give back with Easter party for foster kids
Fort Bragg soldier battling cancer receives free home
Dunn resident, Negro League Hall of Famer reflects on Jackie Robinson
Show More
Man shot while trespassing at DaBaby's NC mansion
A wing and a prayer: Raleigh church doles out 19,000 pounds of chicken
Courage looks to get better each day as Challenge Cup continues
Air travel kicking up for Easter and Passover weekend
Coach K receives puppy at end-of-year banquet
More TOP STORIES News