Fayetteville police locate suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run case

EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian identified in fatal hit-and-run in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have located the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run traffic that killed one man.

Officers responded on May 8 to reports of a pedestrian being struck along Bragg Boulevard near the Martin Luther King Jr Freeway around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found, Moises Velasquez, 30, in the road. After attempts to resuscitate Velasquez failed, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that has been seized as evidence.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shooting in Raleigh leaves one man with life-threatening injuries
9-year-old rushed to hospital after shots fired into Rocky Mount home
Fort Bragg soldiers return home from long deployment in Afghanistan
Casey White called corrections officer his 'wife' when apprehended
Man recounts finding woman trapped for 2 days in wrecked SUV
'Very alarming': New report shows rise in NC child homicides, suicides
Officer who helped inmate escape dies from self-inflicted wounds
Show More
Durham school bus veers off road to avoid gunfire scene
Raleigh officer responding to shooting call involved in 4-car crash
High-speed chase ends with deadly head-on crash; woman charged
Person County man kills wife, then shoots himself, sheriff says
Autopsy reveals Christina Matos was stabbed 16 times
More TOP STORIES News