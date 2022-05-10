Fayetteville police locate suspect vehicle in deadly hit-and-run case

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have located the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run traffic that killed one man.Officers responded on May 8 to reports of a pedestrian being struck along Bragg Boulevard near the Martin Luther King Jr Freeway around 2 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found, Moises Velasquez, 30, in the road. After attempts to resuscitate Velasquez failed, he was pronounced dead at the scene.Police found a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado that has been seized as evidence.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).