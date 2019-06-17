Boating safety: How to keep you and your family safe on the water

Check your fire extinguisher. Make sure that it is in working order and easily accessible.

Be sure you have a life jacket on board for each person on your boat.

Make sure the life jackets fit properly.

Law requires anyone under the age of 13 to wear a life jacket at all times.

Do not lock the life jackets away. Make sure they are easily accessible.

If your boat is 16 feet or longer, you need a throw cushion.

Throw cushion should be free of rips or tears.

Have a kill cord attached to the boat's captain while the boat is in operation.

If you're drinking, don't drive. You can get a DWI while boating just as you can while driving.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If you plan on spending time this summer on a boat, Sgt. David Ritzheimer with the North Carolina State Wildlife Law Enforcement says they are a few things you need to know before you get on the water.