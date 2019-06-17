- Check your fire extinguisher. Make sure that it is in working order and easily accessible.
- Be sure you have a life jacket on board for each person on your boat.
- Make sure the life jackets fit properly.
- Law requires anyone under the age of 13 to wear a life jacket at all times.
- Do not lock the life jackets away. Make sure they are easily accessible.
- If your boat is 16 feet or longer, you need a throw cushion.
- Throw cushion should be free of rips or tears.
- Have a kill cord attached to the boat's captain while the boat is in operation.
- If you're drinking, don't drive. You can get a DWI while boating just as you can while driving.
Boating safety: How to keep you and your family safe on the water
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- If you plan on spending time this summer on a boat, Sgt. David Ritzheimer with the North Carolina State Wildlife Law Enforcement says they are a few things you need to know before you get on the water.
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsncboating safetyboating
hobbies & interestsncboating safetyboating
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More