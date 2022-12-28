WATCH LIVE

2 killed in Hoke County head-on collision

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 4:51AM
The crash happened on NC Highway 211 just north of Sanders Road and left two people in a pickup dead.

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision in Hoke County.

The crash happened on NC Highway 211 just north of Sanders Road.

The highway patrol said a pickup crossed the center line and crashed into a dump truck.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene.

The passenger died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The dump-truck driver received only minor injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.

