2 killed in Hoke County head-on collision

HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were killed Tuesday after a head-on collision in Hoke County.

The crash happened on NC Highway 211 just north of Sanders Road.

The highway patrol said a pickup crossed the center line and crashed into a dump truck.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene.

The passenger died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The dump-truck driver received only minor injuries.

The names of the victims have not been released.

State troopers continue to investigate the crash.