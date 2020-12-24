HOKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hoke County Sheriff's Office arrested for a man accused of shooting at a deputy attempting to serve arrest warrants.
According to a news release from the office, deputies attempted to serve warrants on Cortevin Jaquan Shaw on Sunday at 3:45 a.m. when he jumped from a car and ran. He then "waited in secret to ambush" a deputy, fired several shots toward the deputy, who returned fire, and ran away.
Shaw was arrested in Raeford at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, malicious assault in secret, and resisting a public officer.
He was placed on a $2.154 million secured bond.
The footage used in this article is archived footage, stay tuned for an updated video.
Man accused of 'ambushing', shooting at Hoke County deputy arrested
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News