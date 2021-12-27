Shopping

Tips for how to help you smoothly exchange and return gifts

Tips for how to exchange and return gifts

Holiday sales jumped 8.5 percent from last year fueled by purchases of clothing and jewelry.

Shoppers shrugged off the omicron variant, and holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, according to one spending measure.

But what if you didn't get exactly what you want or you bought the wrong size for someone? Well there is still time to take your gifts back and exchange them.

Here are some tips to make your gift exchange as simple as possible. Not every one of these will be required, but if you're ready for all of them, it should help make your exchange go smoothly.

  • Have your receipt & know return policies
  • Know your return timeframe
  • Don't open packages or remove tags
  • Bring your ID
  • Know where in the store to make your return
  • Check your credit card protection


Finally, if your return does not work out, consider re-gifting. A gift that isn't perfect for you, might still be great for someone else down the road.
