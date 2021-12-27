Tips for how to help you smoothly exchange and return gifts

Have your receipt & know return policies

Know your return timeframe

Don't open packages or remove tags

Bring your ID

Know where in the store to make your return

Check your credit card protection

Holiday sales jumped 8.5 percent from last year fueled by purchases of clothing and jewelry.Shoppers shrugged off the omicron variant, and holiday sales rose at the fastest pace in 17 years, according to one spending measure.But what if you didn't get exactly what you want or you bought the wrong size for someone? Well there is still time to take your gifts back and exchange them.Here are some tips to make your gift exchange as simple as possible. Not every one of these will be required, but if you're ready for all of them, it should help make your exchange go smoothly.Finally, if your return does not work out, consider re-gifting. A gift that isn't perfect for you, might still be great for someone else down the road.