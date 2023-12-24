'It's a beautiful day': Raleigh shoppers fill stores getting ready for Christmas

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Around Raleigh, shoppers were busy picking up last-minute grocery items this Christmas Eve, and some stopped to share their thoughts about the holiday season with ABC11.

At the Harris Teeter in the Village District, formerly known as Cameron Village, TJ Bailey, an NC State student is ready to put down the books.

"Feeling pretty good, glad the holidays are here, get a good break from everything, year's coming to an end, glad to see what's coming up next," he said.

Bailey is looking forward to spending time with family after a busy year of change.

"Switched majors a lot, got a raise at my job, social life is getting better," he said.

But as TJ looks ahead, Bob Lane sometimes finds himself looking back to the good old days.

"I tell you what, retirement's not all it's cracked up to be, I miss working, I swear to God I miss working," he said.

Lane also misses the days when getting ready for Christmas didn't cost so much.

"I've got food, this right here is more than I used to spend in a week to get everything I need, $25, that's ridiculous," he said.

But money isn't everything, and he's just glad to be chugging along with his old truck, ready for grandkids to come visit.

"It's good, it's a beautiful day, warm, I'm going to take the German Shepherds to play in the yard and get ready," Lane said.

Down the road at Food Lion in east Raleigh, Charles Harris is also getting ready to celebrate - today is his 77th birthday. And after years of sharing his birthday with the holiday, he has some Christmas wisdom.

"Just do the right thing, eat well, just treat people nice, just be nice to people that's what it's all about," Harris said.

Especially when you don't know what the person right to next you at the grocery store might be going through.

"It's been kind of tough, we lost our daughter in 2021 and we've just been pressing on, and it's been kind of tough but we're thankful," said Loretta Freeman.

Loretta and her husband Rodney spent their third Christmas without their daughter who died from a fentanyl overdose.

"I just want to let everybody know with these kids and these pills and stuff to just always check their room and always look out for them," Rodney said.

And old or young, celebrating or grieving, looking out for each other is what Christmas is all about.

"We depend on each other and that's the best you can do," Loretta said.