Holiday Spectacular event brings joy to families affected by childhood cancer

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A heartwarming event took place Sunday spreading some holiday cheer to cancer patients.

The Children's Cancer Partners of the Carolinas hosted the 'Holiday Spectacular Party' at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham to bring joy to families affected by childhood cancer.

The annual party was one of two Holiday Spectaculars this weekend aimed at creating unforgettable moments for hundreds of children and their families during the holiday season.

"We understand the toll that childhood cancer takes on families, especially during the holiday season. Our Holiday Spectacular parties are a way for us to bring a bit of joy and normalcy to these families, allowing them to create happy memories and share in the holiday spirit," CCP Executive Director Laura Allen said in a release.

The event featured various activities, including arts and crafts, carriage rides, games, and opportunities for festive photos, and a special visit from Santa.