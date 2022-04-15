Air travel kicking up for Easter and Passover weekend

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- People are hitting the roads and taking to the sky for Easter weekend travel.United Airlines expects 400,000 travelers every day during the weekend.Elon University student Aiden Murphy is thrilled to be kicking off spring break and heading back to Massachusetts."Just seeing my family and my girlfriend, since she's back at home," said Murphy.Eva Peden is ready to return to Chicago, it's just taking longer than she wanted. Her flight was delayed."I'm hoping it's not a sign. I hope it just goes smooth after this," said Peden.Gage Bush-Duncan arrived at RDU after flying all alone from the Lone Star state. It was the first time the 10-year-old did it solo and says the journey wasn't too scary.He is looking forward to spending time this Easter weekend hanging out with his grandma."I wasn't here last year because of COVID. I saw her two months ago, but before that, I haven't seen her for like three years because of COVID," Gage said.Other people are taking to the skies to be with loved ones for Passover.Folks are moving about the country as some travelers are waiting for COVID restrictions to ease up.Masks are still required inside airports and on planes. The TSA is extending the mandate until Monday.Murphy said he is fine wearing it a few days longer."My last name's Murphy, so Murphy's Law, I don't really want to risk anything,' he said.Monday is expected to be another busy day as folks return from their travels.