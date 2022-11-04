Holiday season kicks off in Fayetteville at 55th Annual Holly Day Fair

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The holiday season is kicking off in the Sandhills with the 55th Annual Holly Day Fair

The fair is returning to the Crown Expo Center where over 150 vendors are selling unique crafts, toys and food.

The fair draws over 22,000 visitors each year and raises over a quarter million dollars that goes back to the Fayetteville community.

For many vendors and visitors at the Holly Day Fair, it marks the official beginning of the Christmas season.

"The beginning of the pandemic kind of threw things off but it's back and bigger and for the people, it's something familiar and something that's fun," LaShayla Simpson said with The Moxx Box.

The Holly Day fair runs Nov. 3 to Sunday Nov. 6 at 5 p.m. You can find more information on their website here.