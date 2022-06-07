Large fire breaks out at Holly Springs business

EMBED <>More Videos

Large fire breaks out at Holly Springs business

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large fire broke out at a Wake County business on Monday evening.

It happened on Thomas Mill Road in Holly Springs.

The fire produced heavy, black smoke in southern Wake County.

The sign out front of the business says it is SVG Concrete Services.

An ABC11 viewer sent a video of when the fire started; you can see the smoke billowing from at least a mile away.

ABC11 is working to learn what sparked the fire. A news crew is on the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
holly springswake countybuilding firefire
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gas prices: Are warehouse club memberships worth the savings?
Property taxes going up as Wake County approves $1.7 billion budget
Andrew Brown's family to receive $3M settlement from sheriff's office
Bad AC units leave Fort Bragg families struggling to stay cool
Some outraged after Drag Queen Story Hour canceled at Apex Pride Fest
FBI warns businesses in 8 Southern states of fraud scheme
North Carolina baseball downs VCU 7-3 to win Chapel Hill Regional
Show More
ECU baseball beats Coastal Carolina 13-4, advances to Super Regional
Body of Alex Murdaugh's housekeeper to be exhumed, examined
Civil War ship sunk off NC in 'astounding' shape, NOAA experts say
Rough waves slam NC coast as Tropical Storm Alex moves past
104-year-old woman fulfills lifelong wish to hold penguin
More TOP STORIES News