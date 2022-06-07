Large fire breaks out at Holly Springs business

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A large fire broke out at a Wake County business on Monday evening.It happened on Thomas Mill Road in Holly Springs.The fire produced heavy, black smoke in southern Wake County.The sign out front of the business says it is SVG Concrete Services.An ABC11 viewer sent a video of when the fire started; you can see the smoke billowing from at least a mile away.ABC11 is working to learn what sparked the fire. A news crew is on the scene.No other information was immediately available.This is a developing story. Check back for updates.