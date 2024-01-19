Holly Springs breaks ground on two major town projects

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- It was a busy day for town leaders in Holly Springs as the southern Wake County town held two historic back-to-back groundbreaking ceremonies on Friday afternoon.

First, Holly Springs broke ground on the town's new operations campus on Bumgardner Drive in the Holly Springs Business Park.

The campus will include a new convenience center for yard waste plus lots of new office space and meeting space for various town departments and staffers.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2026.

About 45 minutes after that groundbreaking, town leaders gathered for another ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of the town's newest fire house.

Fire Station 3 will be a single-story, three-bay building able to house eight firefighters.

It will include modern decontamination technology that pressurizes the apparatus bay to keep contaminants out of living quarters.

The fire station is going up on Woods Creek Road and is expected to open later this year.