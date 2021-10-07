The Robertson's house on Skygrove Drive in Holly Springs is once again a popular spot for spectators looking to catch a glimpse of their spooky display.
For the second year, the family has turned their love of decorating for Halloween into a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
This year, the display has grown with an army of nearly fifty skeletons -- taking over the house and yard. Their goal for the hospital, which provides care for pediatric patients, has also grown to $10,000.
That goal was surpassed about ten days into the display being up and has been raised to $15,000.
Homeowner Jeff Robertson is excited to see how high the fundraising goes this year as other houses across the nation are joining Skeletons for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Facebook group -- also putting up the QR code to donate.
"We have signs now in Washington, California, Florida, New York, and in all the places in between," Robertson said. "They're really excited and especially when they find out it's going to St. Jude."
"One QR code is for Facebook users, and it goes to Facebook and Facebook doesn't keep any money, it goes directly to St. Jude, which is why we pick that they get 100% of everything," he added. "And then the other QR code is if you don't have Facebook, it goes directly to St. Jude."
Robertson says he is stunned by the generosity of the community and family and friends and is inspired to continue their family's tradition which has donated nearly $20,000 since the first display fundraiser in 2020.
Holly Springs Halloween house raising money for St. Jude surpasses, raises goal
TOP STORIES
Show More