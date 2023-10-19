Police warn about scam involving callers impersonating Holly Springs officers

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Holly Springs Police Department warned residents on Thursday about a scam involving callers impersonating law enforcement officers.

Police said the scammers are placing phone calls often using a spoofed phone number to make the call appear legitimate, and sometimes use a real officer's name.

As is virtually the case with all scams, eventually there is a pitch for money.

In these cases, the scammer informed residents that there was an active warrant for their arrest stemming from missed jury duty, unpaid fines, or other alleged violations.

The scammer then demands that the victim make a payment, usually by wire transfer, prepaid debit card, or gift card to avoid immediate arrest.

The Holly Springs Police Department said it is working to investigate these fraudulent activities. Residents are encouraged to share this information with family, friends, and neighbors to protect them from falling victim to this scam.

"We take the safety and security of our residents very seriously," said Holly Springs Police Chief Paul Liquorie. "Scams like this not only put individuals at risk of financial loss but also erode trust in law enforcement. We urge our community members to be cautious, verify the identities of anyone claiming to be a member of law enforcement, and report any suspicious calls promptly."

Police also shared the following tips for residents:

Legitimate law enforcement agencies don't demand immediate payments over the phone to avoid arrest or resolve a warrant.

Verify your caller's identity: If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an officer, ask for the caller's name, badge number, and the agency they claim to represent. Hang up and independently verify their identity by calling the official phone number for that agency. Do not use the phone number provided by the caller.

Avoid sharing personal information, such as social security numbers, bank account details, or credit card information, with unknown callers.