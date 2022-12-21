Holly Springs police shoot and kill suspect who attacked officer with knife

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holly Springs police say they shot and killed a suspect who was attacking officers.

Police tell us they got a call around 9:30 last night for a call of someone acting erratically, verbally threatening residents, and blocking access to their driveway and garage.

When officers arrived, the person was still standing in the residents' driveway.

That's when police say the suspect, who has not been identified, attacked an officer with a knife and at least one officer shot at the suspect.

They were transported to the hospital and later died.

No officers were seriously hurt, but one was taken to the hospital to be assessed for possible injuries.

The SBI is handling the investigation.