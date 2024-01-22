Man found shot inside car at Holly Springs park

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Holly Springs police are investigating after a man was shot at a park on Monday.
It happened around 1:30 p.m. at Ting Park. Officers found the victim inside a car.
A bullet hole was visible in the front passenger-side window.
Ting Park remained open throughout the investigation, and police said they believe this was an isolated incident.
The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known.
The shooting remains under investigation.
