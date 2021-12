'Home Alone' house listed on Airbnb for 1-night stay

get ready to celebrate the holidays on the most boring street in the united states of america... because the timeless house where the home alone story began is officially bookable on airbnb. 🎄



WINNETKA, Ill. -- The McCallister family has grown up well past their childhood days, but it seems they are still just as willing to leave their family home up to a group of strangers.Airbnb has posted a listing, hosted by older brother Buzz McCallister, of the timeless Chicago-area home, exactly as it served in the 1990 Christmas classic, "Home Alone".The home is available for four people to stay for one night only on Sunday, Dec. 12. You can bid on a chance to win the overnight stay for $25 (plus taxes and fees) starting on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. by clicking here The listing is part of a holiday promotion of the new Disney+ remake, "Home Sweet Home Alone".