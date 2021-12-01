movies

'Home Alone' house listed on Airbnb for 1-night stay

By Andrew Morris
EMBED <>More Videos

'Home Alone' house listed on Airbnb for 1-night stay

WINNETKA, Ill. -- The McCallister family has grown up well past their childhood days, but it seems they are still just as willing to leave their family home up to a group of strangers.

Airbnb has posted a listing, hosted by older brother Buzz McCallister, of the timeless Chicago-area home, exactly as it served in the 1990 Christmas classic, "Home Alone".

RELATED: 5 reasons we still love 'Home Alone' 25 years later



The home is available for four people to stay for one night only on Sunday, Dec. 12. You can bid on a chance to win the overnight stay for $25 (plus taxes and fees) starting on Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 11 a.m. by clicking here.

The listing is part of a holiday promotion of the new Disney+ remake, "Home Sweet Home Alone".

RELATED: Watch the new trailer for 'Home Sweet Home Alone' on Disney+
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentairbnbmoviesentertainmentvacationholidaymovietravelchristmas
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIES
'Dallas Buyers Club' director Jean-Marc Vallée dead at 58
Doctor Strange is in a big mess in teaser trailer for sequel film
'Parasite' star Park So Dam diagnosed with thyroid cancer
Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News