Even as schools reopen, more parents are choosing to home-school

The pandemic has changed the face of learning in the state and nation as we know it.
More students have been learning remotely during the past year than in the classroom. This change has more parents choosing to homeschool their children.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey, the rate of households homeschooling their children doubled from last spring to the start of the new school year in September.
Statistics show about 5.4 percent of all U.S. households with school-aged children were homeschooling them last spring. That figure rose to 11 percent by last fall.
Black households saw the largest jump in rates of homeschooling going from 3.3 percent in the spring to 16.1 percent in the fall.
The rate for Hispanic households went from 6.2 percent to 12.1 percent and Asian households went from 4.9 percent to 8.8 percent. Non-Hispanic White households rose from 5.7 percent to 9.7 percent.
The numbers also varied by state. The states with the largest jumps were Alaska going from 9.6 percent to 27.5 percent and Florida which climbed to 18.1 percent from 5 percent.
