Home & Garden

Southern Ideal Home Show returns to NC State Fairgrounds after COVID-19 pause

EMBED <>More Videos

Southern Ideal Home Show returns to NC State Fairgrounds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of people are excited to pack the NC State Fairgrounds for this spring's Southern Ideal Home Show.

The event comes as housing prices remain high and interest rates are now increasing. Those things are leading to more people deciding to stay in their homes longer, thus possibly opting for some repairs and upgrades.

The Southern Ideal Home Show runs from Friday, April 8 until Sunday, April 10.

The show is back after being placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's open from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

"We're getting ready to get into the outdoor living phase in the Triangle...so people are looking for outdoor living spaces, everything from entertaining to work from home space outside. That's a huge trending thing right now; we see that there are benefits to actually being outside in nature and people are taking advantage of that," Liz Morgan said.

Morgan said the show is great for people who have a project in mind and maybe have already done some research. They can come to the home show, talk to contractors, learn about the latest trends and often get some of the best deals available.

But the show can also be an idea starter for people who are interested in some upgrades but have not thoroughly looked into what they want to upgrade.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenraleighhomeconstructionhome improvementnc state fair
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Interstate 40 chase ends in crash near Rock Quarry Road exit
Suspect in custody following deadly shooting, standoff in Durham
Above-normal activity predicted for 2022 Atlantic hurricane season
Bear punches its way out of North Carolina family's car
Suspect in Lady Gaga dog walker shooting released from jail by mistake
39 killed in train station strike as civilians flee war in Ukraine
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Diane Wilson's Fudge Jumbles
Show More
North Carolina woman slated to perform on Broadway
Watch out for these red flags when booking your summer travel
New development on Glenwood South to feature shipping containers
Israeli forces kill Palestinian attacker after manhunt
Raleigh Police investigate after man shot in the legs
More TOP STORIES News