RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of people are excited to pack the NC State Fairgrounds for this spring's Southern Ideal Home Show.
The event comes as housing prices remain high and interest rates are now increasing. Those things are leading to more people deciding to stay in their homes longer, thus possibly opting for some repairs and upgrades.
The Southern Ideal Home Show runs from Friday, April 8 until Sunday, April 10.
The show is back after being placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's open from 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
"We're getting ready to get into the outdoor living phase in the Triangle...so people are looking for outdoor living spaces, everything from entertaining to work from home space outside. That's a huge trending thing right now; we see that there are benefits to actually being outside in nature and people are taking advantage of that," Liz Morgan said.
Morgan said the show is great for people who have a project in mind and maybe have already done some research. They can come to the home show, talk to contractors, learn about the latest trends and often get some of the best deals available.
But the show can also be an idea starter for people who are interested in some upgrades but have not thoroughly looked into what they want to upgrade.
Southern Ideal Home Show returns to NC State Fairgrounds after COVID-19 pause
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News