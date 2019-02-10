NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) --A saltwater pool, an eight-car garage and even heated floors -- there are some massive homes in North Carolina with some really cool features.
The homes below range from $1 million to $6 million dollars and are scattered across the state from Raleigh to Asheville.
You may have driven past them but have you ever wondered what they look like inside? We're giving you a peek, just check out the photos.
17 Eastwood Road
Asheville, North Carolina
$3.7 Million
This home sits on 1.2 acres and has great views of the golf course at the historic Biltmore Forest. It features four bedrooms and three additional rooms including a sunroom with a view of the third hole on the golf course.
76 Topaz Jewel Court
Durham, North Carolina
$3.5 Million
This home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms. It also has a saltwater pool and spa, a theatre and an elevator.
9235 Sweetleaf Place
Charlotte, North Carolina
$6.2 Million
This home is located on Lake Wylie and features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. The home is over 15, 000 square feet with a lighted, gated entrance, a circular driveway, and an eight-car garage. There's also an elevator and an outdoor pool.
316 S Braeside Court
Asheville, North Carolina
$3.5 Million
This five-bedroom home sits in Biltmore Park. It features an architectural design including a spiral staircase. Outside, you can find a pool and a spa with breathtaking mountain views.
5105 Avalaire Oaks Drive
Raleigh, North Carolina
$2.9 Million
This four-bedroom home features smart-home technology and tons of room! The smart-home technology provides the home with lighting control and heated floors. There's also a heated, in-ground pool and hot tub.
123 Trellingwood Drive
Morrisville, North Carolina
$2.1 Million
If you're an outdoor person, you'll love this! This four-story home features an outdoor patio with an infinity pool, children's pool, and hot tub. In addition, the home includes a putting green for those who enjoy golfing and an all-sports court. With 16 total rooms, the interior also includes a Cathedral ceiling and an intercom.