A saltwater pool, an eight-car garage and even heated floors -- there are some massive homes in North Carolina with some really cool features.The homes below range from $1 million to $6 million dollars and are scattered across the state from Raleigh to Asheville.You may have driven past them but have you ever wondered what they look like inside? We're giving you a peek, just check out the photos.$3.7 MillionThis home sits on 1.2 acres and has great views of the golf course at the historic Biltmore Forest. It features four bedrooms and three additional rooms including a sunroom with a view of the third hole on the golf course.$3.5 MillionThis home features six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-bathrooms. It also has a saltwater pool and spa, a theatre and an elevator.$6.2 MillionThis home is located on Lake Wylie and features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and three half-bathrooms. The home is over 15, 000 square feet with a lighted, gated entrance, a circular driveway, and an eight-car garage. There's also an elevator and an outdoor pool.$3.5 MillionThis five-bedroom home sits in Biltmore Park. It features an architectural design including a spiral staircase. Outside, you can find a pool and a spa with breathtaking mountain views.$2.9 MillionThis four-bedroom home features smart-home technology and tons of room! The smart-home technology provides the home with lighting control and heated floors. There's also a heated, in-ground pool and hot tub.$2.1 MillionIf you're an outdoor person, you'll love this! This four-story home features an outdoor patio with an infinity pool, children's pool, and hot tub. In addition, the home includes a putting green for those who enjoy golfing and an all-sports court. With 16 total rooms, the interior also includes a Cathedral ceiling and an intercom.