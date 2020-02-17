Raleigh offers two programs to help residents pay for home repairs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The City of Raleigh is offering two programs to help homeowners pay for major repairs.
Raleigh offers deferred loans, which means residents don't have to pay back the money as long as they stay in the home for five years.
"It's a big deal," said City of Raleigh Department of Housing and Neighborhoods Assistant Director Niki Jones. "Think about someone who is elderly and disabled or someone who is on social security. When something goes wrong with their home, they may not have the funds to go fix the roof, the HVAC, electric. So that's where we come into play."
Residents qualify based on their income.
"All of our programs are targeted for folks that 80 percent or below the area median income," said Jones. "For example, for a household size of four, your maximum income is $74,150."
The Limited Repair Program is for residents who need one or two things done. The maximum loan amount is $7,500.
The Homeowner Rehabilitation Program is for three or more major repairs. Residents can get up to $100,500.
Duwayne Sidney said his mother could stand to benefit and has been trying to make home repairs here and there.
"A whole lot so people don't got that money to do it," he said.
James Tomlinson is due for at least a paint job.
"I'll probably get a roof later on down the road sometimes," he said. "If it's deferred, you don't have to pay it back. That's great."
The city is hoping to make a difference and ease the burden for folks who need it most.
"Keeping legacy (and) residents in place is a big deal for us right now especially with all the talk of gentrification," Jones said. "This tool right here allows us to go into an elderly person's house and upgrade all their faulting systems."
The City helps about 50 households a year between the two programs.
There are waiting lists, and they run about two years.
"Hopefully we'll find some additional funding somewhere else and put more money into the program," Jones said.
