Homeowner shoots, kills escaped inmate in Pickens, SC

One inmate is dead and another back in custody after a prison escape in South Carolina.The escape happened Tuesday morning in Pickens, South Carolina.Pickens County Sheriff's Office said two inmates escaped County Prison around 2:40 a.m. after assaulting and taking two detention officers hostage.Sheriff Rick Clark said one of the inmates was captured shortly after the escape, the other was shot during a home invasion.Clark said a woman, who was home alone and had previously taken gun safety and shooting lessons, shot and killed the inmate as he forced his way into her home.Clark praised the woman's actions and said other women should take her lead when it comes to protecting themselves.Pickens County Sheriff's Office said it would identify the inmates later Tuesday.