Man who hurled racist threats at Food Lion employee arrested, Hope Mills police say

Eric Cahoon (Source: Hope Mills Police Department)

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hope Mills Police Department arrested a man after video showed him threatening and using racist language toward a Food Lion employee.It happened July 23 at the Food Lion on Main Street in Hope Mills. Eric Cahoon was arrested on multiple misdemeanor charges on July 27.Video taken by a customer inside the store at the time and posted to social media shows Cahoon threatening a Black Food Lion employee and calling him a racial slur.During the encounter, the Food Lion employee stands still, pointing to the door. He is then ushered away by co-workers and other customers.Cahoon follows the employee, urging him to "go ahead and touch me."Eventually, Cahoon leaves the store, cursing as he walks out the door.Management at the Food Lion store declined to comment on the situation.Cahoon faces charges of ethnic intimidation, disorderly conduct, communicating threats, and second-degree trespassing.