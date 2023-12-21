Man killed in shooting at Hope Mills home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed at a Hope Mills home Wednesday morning.

Deputies were called to the 500 block of Directive Drive and found Deshawn Howard, 30, outside the home with gunshot wounds. Howard was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Deputies said the shooting was not a random incident and that Howard and the suspect knew each other.

The sheriff's office did not release any suspect information.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Cumberland County Sheriff's Office Homicide Detective Senior Sgt. F. Adams at (910) 677-5503.

If you have information on this investigation and want to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

Tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and your neighborhood