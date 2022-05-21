Man arrested, charged with double murder in Hope Mills

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 68-year-old man is behind bars accused of killing a 48-year-old woman and her 25-year-old son in Hope Mills.The mother and son, Julie Smith and Desmond Brewington, were found dead behind their apartment on Hackberry Drive on May 18.Detectives with the Hope Mills Police Department followed leads that led them to arresting Rodney McCrary.McCrary faces two counts of first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping nd concealing/failing to report a death.McCrary is being held in the Cumberland County Detention Center without bond.